Watford end horror home run in goalless draw with Everton

WATFORD, England : Relegated Watford ended a run of 11 straight home defeats when they held Everton to a goalless draw in a poor Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road on Wednesday, denying the visitors the chance to move further away from the relegation zone.

The best chance of the game fell to Everton’s Demarai Grey, who skewed his shot wide from eight yards with the goal at his mercy as Watford kept a first home clean-sheet this season.

Everton move to 36 points from 35 games, two ahead of Leeds United in the third relegation position, with the latter having played a game more.

Watford made a number of injury-enforced changes to their side and had no lack of effort on the day they appointed new manager Rob Edwards, but as has been the case for much of the campaign, they did not have the quality to trouble the visitors.

Everton were perhaps too cautious in their approach, certainly in the first half, and it was not until the second period when they troubled home goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Former Watford forward Richarlison was able to find some space in the box and his deflected shot was well saved by the out-stretched arm of Foster.