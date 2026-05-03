Watford fire coach Still after 15 games in charge

May 3 : Watford sacked coach Edward Still after they finished 16th in the English Championship, making him the 22nd full-time manager to leave the club since 2014.

Still took charge in February after Javi Gracia's departure, and won only three of his 15 games in charge. The club ended the season on a nine-game winless run, including a 4-0 loss to champions Coventry on Saturday.

"Watford FC have this morning parted company with Head Coach Ed Still. First Team Coach Karim Belhocine has also left the club," the club said on Sunday.

Still was Watford's third full-time manager this season, after Paulo Pezzolano and Gracia.

Watford have had eight managers, not counting caretaker Charlie Daniels, since the 2021-22 season, when they were relegated from the Premier League. Six of them lasted less than six months.