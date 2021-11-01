Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Watford investigating incident of homophobic chanting during Southampton game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Watford investigating incident of homophobic chanting during Southampton game

Watford investigating incident of homophobic chanting during Southampton game

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Southampton - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 30, 2021 Watford players during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations before the match REUTERS/Ian Walton

01 Nov 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Watford are investigating an incident of homophobic chanting by their fans in Saturday's Premier League loss to Southampton, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Supporter Alexander Pitt reported the episode on social media on Sunday, saying that he and his brother left the Vicarage Road stadium before fulltime after they heard a section of fans hurling homophobic abuse at an opposition player.

"We are aware (of the incident). We have spoken to the supporter who reported this and are working with them to identify the individuals responsible," Watford said.

"We reiterate our zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and how to report it."

Watford, who replaced manager Xisco Munoz with Claudio Ranieri last month, are 16th in the league standings with 10 points from as many games. They travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us