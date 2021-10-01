Logo
Watford midfielder Etebo out for up to five months
Watford's Peter Etebo in action with Norwich City's Christos Tzolis. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)

01 Oct 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:32AM)
Watford's Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo has been ruled out for four to five months due a torn thigh muscle, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Etebo, on loan from Championship side Stoke City, suffered the injury as a substitute in Watford's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United at the weekend, leaving his participation in January's Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.

"I am very sad about this - when one of our players has a big injury. It is a problem for us and that is all you can say," said Watford manager Xisco Munoz.

"It is a moment to try and give the best recovery for him ... he had a very good attitude for our team."

Watford, who are 12th in the league with seven points, travel to 18th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

