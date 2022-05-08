Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Watford relegated after 1-0 defeat at Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Watford relegated after 1-0 defeat at Palace

Watford relegated after 1-0 defeat at Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Watford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Crystal Palace's Will Hughes and Tyrick Mitchell with Watford's Joshua King as Watford is being relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

08 May 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday (May 7) after a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty soured former manager Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park.

Palace were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for handball by Hassane Kamara and Zaha stepped up to slot home his 13th goal of the season after sending Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way.

The visitors needed a win and a mathematical swing to keep alive their dwindling hopes of surviving the drop but their timid display meant Palace comfortably kept Watford at arm's length.

Watford's task of scoring at least two goals became even more difficult when they were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Kamara, booked for handball earlier, was shown another yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise.

Foster kept Watford in the contest with a string of fine saves, ensuring Palace's dominance did not reflect on the scoreline, but his team mates offered little in attack and fell to their sixth straight league defeat.

Patrick Vieira's side climbed up to ninth place on 44 points while Watford remained second-bottom with 22 points.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us