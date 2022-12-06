Logo
Watford sign Canada midfielder Kone from Montreal
Watford sign Canada midfielder Kone from Montreal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Canada Training - Umm Slal SC Training Facilities, Umm Salal, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Canada's Ismael Kone during training REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

06 Dec 2022 03:33AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 03:33AM)
LONDON : Canada's World Cup midfielder Ismael Kone has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Watford, the English Championship (second tier) side said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast-born player joins for an undisclosed fee on Jan. 1 from MLS Eastern Conference side Montreal.

Kone featured in all of Canada's World Cup Group F matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco as a substitute and has nine international caps.

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years but left Qatar with three straight defeats.

Watford are fourth in the Championship.

Source: Reuters

