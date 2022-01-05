Logo
Watford sign left back Kamara from Nice
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Olympique de Marseille - Stade de l'Aube, Troyes, France - October 27, 2021 OGC Nice's Hassane Kamara in action with Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

05 Jan 2022 04:29AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 04:43AM)
LONDON: Watford have signed Ivory Coast international Hassane Kamara from Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the club announced on Tuesday, as they looked to bolster their squad in their battle against relegation

The left-sided defender has signed a contract until June 2025, and will be immediately available to play for the Premier League strugglers after being left out of his country’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The 27-year-old, born in Paris, was picked in Ligue 1’s team of the season at the end of the 2019-20 campaign for his performances for Stade de Reims.

He then moved to Nice where he went on to make over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, including in the Europa League.

Watford are only two points above the relegation zone after losing their last six matches.

Source: Reuters

