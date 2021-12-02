Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands

Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 A Watford fan is taken from the stands on a stretcher after a medical emergency REUTERS/David Klein
Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 A Watford fan in the stand is given emergency medical help REUTERS/David Klein
Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 General view as a Watford fan in the stand is given emergency medical help Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel REUTERS/David Klein
Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea - Vicarage Road, Watford - December 1, 2021 A Watford fan in the stand is given emergency medical help REUTERS/David Klein
02 Dec 2021 04:14AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 04:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WATFORD, England: Watford's Premier League home game against Chelsea at Vicarage Road was suspended after 12 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the stands.

Referee David Coote took the players off the field while emergency services, and the clubs' own medical staff, attended to the situation in the stands.

The score at the time was 0-0.

No further details were available although, according to an Amazon Prime pitchside reporter, a fan was having CPR after suffering a heart attack.

The fan was taken to hospital and the game resumed after a delay of around 30 minutes.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Chelsea Premier League Watford football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us