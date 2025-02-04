Watkin ruled out for Wales but Wainwright might yet play

Wales centre Owen Watkin will not feature in Saturday's Six Nations clash against Italy, but the team's other major injury concern remains in the balance ahead of the match in Rome.

Watkin was hurt in the tournament opener in Paris on Friday, where Wales lost 43-0, suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

However, forwards coach John Humphreys did not give any timeframe on the injury, only to say he was out of the game in Rome.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright sustained a cut to his face in the fourth minute of Friday's match in Paris but could yet play against Italy.

"He doesn't have a fracture, so we are hopeful he will be available," Humphreys told a virtual press conference on Tuesday from the team's training base in France.

On Monday, Wales called up loose forward Taine Plumtree to strengthen their squad while tighthead prop WillGriff John has also re-joined the squad in Nice.

