Sport

Watkins and McGinn earn Villa 2-0 win Chelsea
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Chelsea's Reece James in action with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Aston Villa's John McGinn in action with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Aston Villa's John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey and teammates celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
02 Apr 2023 02:40AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 02:40AM)
LONDON: Goals from prolific striker Ollie Watkins and captain John McGinn earned Aston Villa all three points in a pulsating 2-0 Premier League mid-table win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Watkins took his chance in the 18th minute after a mistake from retreating defender Marc Cucurella, who headed a long ball into his path and he calmly lobbed his shot over advancing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea, who enjoyed some 69 per cent possession and 26 shots but as so often this season proved toothless in front of goal, came out guns blazing in the second half only to concede a corner from a Villa break.

The ball came out to McGinn and he sent a searing shot from 20 metres past the diving Kepa and into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

The result meant Villa, who have earned 29 points from 15 games since Unai Emery took over as coach last October, leapfrogged Chelsea into ninth place, while the London side dropped to 11th, putting pressure firmly back on coach Graham Potter.

Source: Reuters

