Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week

Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 5, 2023 Bubba Watson of the U.S. plays out from the bunker on the 2nd during a practice round REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 5, 2023 Bubba Watson of the U.S. on the practice range before a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 5, 2023 Australia's Jason Day and Bubba Watson of the U.S. walk with family members on the seventh hole during the par 3 tournament REUTERS/Mike Segar
06 Apr 2023 05:56AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 05:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia : LIV Golf narrowly missed out on its first win of Masters week as Bubba Watson finished one shot behind Tom Hoge in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National and in a share of second place.

Twice Masters champion Watson, buoyed by a one-hop ace at the fourth hole, finished at five-under-par 22 on the short, nine-hole layout that is the site of one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta National.

The 44-year-old Watson will make his first Masters start since he joined LIV Golf last July when he and 17 others from the Saudi-backed circuit tee off in Thursday's opening round of the year's first major.

"Keep hitting the ball well," Watson said on Wednesday after the Par-3 Contest when asked about his aspirations for the rest of the week, which has plenty of rain in the forecast.

"I was hitting the short irons well on the Par-3 here. Been hitting it good all week. With the weather coming in, nobody knows what's going to happen."

Perhaps Watson can take comfort in falling short of the Par-3 title given that winning the fun-filled event, where players can use friends and family as caddies, has proven to be a bad luck omen for the main Masters tournament.

Since its inception in 1960, no Par-3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year.

Ireland's Seamus Power finished the Par-3 Contest in style as he hit back-to-back aces on the final two holes of the short course. There were five holes-in-one on Wednesday, bringing the all-time total to 106.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.