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Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
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Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini

Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka looks dejected as he waves to fans after losing his first round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Marko Djurica
01 Jul 2026 05:22AM
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LONDON, June 30 : Stan Wawrinka made his final Wimbledon appearance in a 6-7(7) 7-6(16) 7-6(7) 7-6(5) defeat by Matteo Berrettini in the first round on Tuesday, leaving to warm applause that reflected the admiration the Swiss has earned over the years.

The 41-year-old, who made his Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open by winning the 2014 title before adding trophies at the French Open and the U.S. Open in subsequent years, is set to end his storied playing career at the end of 2026.

He delighted fans with a run to the Melbourne third round this year, before an opening defeat in Paris, and there was to be no long farewell for the wildcard in London as 2021 runner-up Berrettini advanced in four hours and 20 minutes.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to something you love so much," an emotional Wawrinka said after the physically draining match on Court One.

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"I don't want to retire, but I know it's time."

Berrettini takes on Frenchman Arthur Fils next.

Source: Reuters
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