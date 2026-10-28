Wawrinka brings career to a close with defeat in Basel

Oct 28 : Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka played the final match of his career in front of home fans on Tuesday, bidding farewell to the sport following a 7-5 7-6(2) defeat by Czech Jiri Lehecka at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Wawrinka announced last year that he would retire at the end of the 2026 season, 24 years after he turned professional.

The 41-year-old defeated Rafa Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final to win his first major, before claiming his other two Grand Slam crowns by beating Novak Djokovic in the finals of the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

"For me, all I wanted in my career was to give everything, to have no regrets, to always fight, to always give 100 per cent in every match — out of respect for myself, for the opponent, for the tournament, for the fans, for everybody," Wawrinka told the ATP website.

"That was always the most important thing for more than 20 years, and that's the only way you can leave the sport: without any regrets."

Wawrinka won 16 ATP titles and reached a career-high world ranking of number three in 2014. He also won Olympic doubles gold with Roger Federer in 2008 and helped deliver Switzerland's first Davis Cup title in 2014.