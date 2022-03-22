Logo
Wawrinka to return from injury at Challenger event in Spain
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

22 Mar 2022 12:58PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:58PM)
Three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury.

The former world number three had been targeting to return on clay next month but has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event to be held in Marbella from Sunday.

The 36-year-old Swiss has also been awarded a wildcard to the main draw of next month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he lifted the trophy in 2014.

Wawrinka suffered a foot injury in early 2021 and underwent surgery. He has not played since his opening loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

