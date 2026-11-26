Nov 25 : Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Wednesday that he misses rival Jannik Sinner and believes the Italian made the right decision to undergo knee surgery.

Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem on Tuesday, extending an absence that has kept the 25-year-old off the tour since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

"I'm going to say tennis misses him. I miss him. We haven't seen each other since April," Alcaraz told a news conference ahead of Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final against Austria on Thursday.

"The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. He's young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I'm sure he's going to come back even stronger, even better.

"Can't wait to see him practising, stepping back on court. I wish him the best, a speedy recovery, and hopefully see him around on the tour and talk to him."

Spaniard Alcaraz, 23, missed nearly five months this season with a wrist injury before claiming titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The world number three is managing the physical issues that troubled him in Turin last week.

"Still recovering, still doing some exercises to make things stronger so that I don't have any pain or any problems in the next few days," he added.