'We are not Germany': Ecuador coach urges caution ahead of Curacao clash

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 19 : Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece sought on Friday to distance his team from Germany's 7-1 demolition of Curacao, urging focus and respect ahead of a must-win World Cup clash against the Caribbean side.

Ecuador, beaten 1-0 by Ivory Coast in their opener despite long spells of dominance, saw their 19-match unbeaten run end and are now under pressure to take points before facing Group E rivals Germany.

"First, we're not Germany. Second, as we've done over these years, we always have respect for the opponent," Beccacece told reporters. "Matches are played on the pitch."

He said his squad were fully fit and clear about their task, and warned them to stay alert despite Curacao's - the smallest nation ever to reach the tournament - heavy defeat in their debut.

"We have to go with an idea that is already established, to know in which moments we have to take control, look for spaces that allow us more time to make decisions," the 45-year-old Argentine coach said.

"We have to be very alert to avoid certain transitions and stay very attentive."

Midfielder Alan Franco said Ecuador had moved on from their opening defeat and were mentally strong ahead of their last two group-stage matches.

He added that while the South American side had analysed Curacao, they would prioritise their own game.

"We study our opponents, we know what Curacao are and what they can do, but the focus is on what we can do and what we can improve," the 27-year-old player said. "Beyond what Curacao bring, the focus is on us."

Ecuador and Curacao meet on Saturday in Kansas City, while Germany take on Ivory Coast earlier in the day in Toronto.