We are not seeking revenge v Marseille in Super Cup, PSG’s Luis Enrique says

Jan 7 : Paris ‌St Germain coach Luis Enrique downplayed talk of revenge when they take on Olympique de Marseille in the French Super Cup in Kuwait on Thursday.

European champions PSG suffered the first of two Ligue 1 defeats this season at Marseille.

“When you play a Classique against OM and on top of ‌that it’s a final, it’s not a revenge ‌for the league,” former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique told a press conference on Wednesday.

“We’ll need to manage emotions well and pay attention to details. It’s not revenge, but we know how important this match is for the supporters, the club, and the team.

“Marseille has quality players, ‍but we want to dominate the match, keep possession, and press as quickly as possible to win the ball back as fast as possible. We want to be ready to face any situation during the match,” ​he added.

PSG captain Marquinhos, ‌whose own goal gave Marseille their recent 1-0 win over his team, said they were eager to restore order.

"We're motivated, ​it's always a special game against them. It's a Classique and what is more ⁠it's a final. We have ‌a lot of wins in recent matches between us, but they ​won the last one. We have to put things back in place,” he said.

Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi described ‍PSG as one of the strongest teams in Europe.

"Olympique Marseille has a ⁠strong past and, with humility, we'll try to do everything to write the ​current history of Marseille," ‌he said.