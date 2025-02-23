'We did not exist in first half' - Amorim critical of United despite fightback

LIVERPOOL, England : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said it was impossible to ignore how substandard his team were during the first half of their 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday, despite the visitors battling back from two goals down to secure a point.

United looked to be on course for a ninth defeat in 13 league matches when first-half goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put the home side in command at Goodison Park.

The visitors did not muster a shot on target in the opening period, the 11th successive league match in which they have not scored a first-half goal from open play.

Fine finishes from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte rescued a point for United.

"We just played one half and we managed to draw the game, we didn't exist in the first half," Amorim said. "Everything we did during the week, I think the free man was there, I think the space was there, I think we lose balls we cannot lose.

"For the second half, I said no matter what, we are going to do what we did during the week but with a little bit more energy.

"I know that every game has a history, so in that moment I just focus on trying to help my players. Now I am going to be worried when I see the games like this in the first half."

United needed a late VAR reprieve to preserve their point, with the on-field decision to award Everton a late penalty for a foul on Ashley Young was overturned.

Everton manager David Moyes was left to rue to decision against his former club.

"I think everybody who watches football we are all looking forward to a referee saying no I am sticking to what I have done," Moyes said.

"They are being told they are absolutely wrong. If it was absolutely clear and obvious, that is what we have got VAR for. I am too old to get involved and start fighting the world again.

"I thought the referee made the correct decision at the time and he should stick with it."