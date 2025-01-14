We must keep hunger alive in second part of season, says Bayern's Kompany

BERLIN : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich must keep up the intensity and hunger the team showed in the first part of the season, coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's league game against Hoffenheim.

The Bavarians, who saw Bayer Leverkusen storm to the domestic league and Cup double last season without defeat, have re-established their Bundesliga dominance, leading the title race with a four-point gap over the champions who are in second place.

The Hoffenheim game marks the halfway stage of the Bundesliga season.

"We have been pretty strong. But what I like as a coach is to work on the things we can still improve," Kompany told a press conference.

"We have to go in with the same hunger. What you saw in the first part of the season was the hunger of a disappointing season before and that needs to live from now until the end of the season and then into the next season."

Bayern, who lost to Leverkusen in the German Cup round of 16 in December, have suffered only one defeat in the league.

"Every time we have an opportunity to perform, we have to show the same hunger and we have to do it tomorrow against Hoffenheim as well," Kompany said.

"We have no intentions to take one step less and we want to see if we can push it more."

Kompany, however, could be without in-form Jamal Musiala for the second straight game with the attacking midfielder recovering from a flu virus.

"Musiala, it is not certain he will be with us tomorrow. We will see tomorrow. If he could even just be in the squad it would be positive for us," the coach said.