Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands

'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Netherlands v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2022 Argentina fans in Buenos Aires celebrate qualifying for the Semi Finals REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Argentina players and fans celebrate after the penalty shootout as Argentina progress to the semi finals REUTERS/Paul Childs
'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Netherlands v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2022 Argentina fans in Buenos Aires celebrate qualifying for the Semi Finals REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Netherlands v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2022 An Argentina fan in front of the Obelisk in Buenos Aires celebrates qualifying for the Semi Finals REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
'We suffered, but we won': Argentines celebrate victory over Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Netherlands v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2022 Argentina fans in Buenos Aires celebrate qualifying for the Semi Finals REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
10 Dec 2022 08:47AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2022 08:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES : After a long-suffering match against the Netherlands, Argentines traded anxiety for jubilation on Friday after a razor-close victory sent their team to the semifinals in Qatar.

On a national holiday with blisteringly high temperatures, Argentina supporters gathered in houses, bars and public squares to watch their team, led by star Lionel Messi, beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

On Tuesday, they will face Croatia, which defeated Brazil earlier Friday, leaving Argentina the final team from the Americas in contention to become world champions.

"Tremendous madness, I swear my heart was broken, I couldn't take it anymore," one fan said in a square in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires where he watched the game on a giant screen with some 30,000 other fans.

Argentines remain hopeful their team can win the country's third World Cup, after victories in 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico, where they were led by the late Diego Maradona.

"Everything happened in the game. I was happy, nervous, but always rooting for the team," said a fan in Palermo, where supporters waved flags with the image of Messi and Maradona.

"We suffered, but we won," said another.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.