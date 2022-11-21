We were not at our best says Qatar coach after opening loss to Ecuador

AL KHOR, Qatar: Qatar coach Felix Sanchez did not make any excuses for his team after their disappointing performance in a 2-0 defeat by Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (Nov 20) as they became the first hosts to lose the opening game of a World Cup.

Qatar conceded two goals in the first 31 minutes through veteran striker Enner Valencia, the first from a penalty, as the debutants lost their first ever match at the finals.

"There are no excuses for this performance and congratulations to Ecuador they had a good match," Sanchez told a news conference through an interpreter.

"There is room for improvement for sure. We didn't do our best maybe because of the responsibility or for being nervous. We didn't start well and had problems in transition.

"We did not make more than four passes in a row and Ecuador played between the lines and the leading up of our attacks was not good. We also have to control the transition."

Sanchez said there was a lot to be learned from the match which will help his team prepare for the next one against African champions Senegal on Friday that will be even tougher.

The Spanish coach did not think the Qatar players' lack of participation in any competitive matches since the end of last season was a factor in their disappointing performance.

The Qatar Federation decided not to allow the players to feature for domestic clubs since the beginning of the season in order to devote themselves to getting ready for the finals.

"Preparation for the tournament was difficult as we played demanding matches in different weather and different atmospheres away from home" he said. "But of course it's not like the World Cup" he added.

The 46-year-old Sanchez lamented that the team's start was not up to the expectations of the Qatari fans and hoped they would be able to make the fans happy in the next two matches.

Qatar hope to avoid becoming the fourth World Cup hosts eliminated in the first round at the finals after Switzerland, Chile and South Africa in 1954, 1962 and 2010 respectively.