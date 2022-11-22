Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Weah gives US 1-0 halftime lead against Wales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Weah gives US 1-0 halftime lead against Wales

Weah gives US 1-0 halftime lead against Wales
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Timothy Weah of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Weah gives US 1-0 halftime lead against Wales
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Timothy Weah of the U.S. scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Weah gives US 1-0 halftime lead against Wales
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent celebrate after Timothy Weah of the U.S. scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
22 Nov 2022 03:56AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 04:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: United States winger Timothy Weah scored with a finish his illustrious father would have been proud of to give his side a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Wales in their World Cup Group B clash at a raucous Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Monday.

The son of former World Player of the Year George Weah timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, before collecting a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Pulisic and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after 36 minutes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.