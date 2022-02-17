Logo
Weather forces schedule change for women's biathlon mass start
Staff members sweep snow off the Olympic rings at the National Biathlon Centre. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

17 Feb 2022 01:53PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:16PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU: Weather conditions at China's National Biathlon Centre have forced the International Biathlon Union (IBU) to reschedule the final women's race of the Beijing Olympics, moving it from Saturday (Feb 19) to Friday.

"Due to anticipated low temperatures and strong wind, the women's mass start event is re-scheduled (advanced) to Friday at 15:00," the IBU announced on the official Olympic February 2022 information channel.

The men's mass start race is scheduled to begin at 5pm local time on Friday, bringing the biathlon competitions at the Games to a close a day earlier than planned.

Source: Reuters/zl

