Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta

Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 General view of the 14th green as play resumes during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 Spain's Jon Rahm reacts after holing his putt on the 11th green during the second round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after he hits his approach on the 15th hole during the second round REUTERS/Mike Blake
Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2023 Brooks Koepka of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round REUTERS/Mike Segar
Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2023 A man is seen wearing a rain cover as play is suspended for the second time due to inclement weather conditions during the second round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
08 Apr 2023 08:29PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 08:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia : The weather-interrupted second round of the Masters resumed under steady rain on Saturday with Spaniard Jon Rahm looking to catch clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka at Augusta National where tournament officials hope to get the major back on track.

When second round action was suspended for the day on Friday after a storm moved into the area and knocked three pine trees over near the tee box at the par-four 17th, Rahm had just safely found the green with his approach shot at the 10th.

The Spanish world number three was coming off two consecutive birdies and on two under on the day and nine under for the week, which left him three shots behind Koepka, who took advantage of the ideal early conditions he played in on Friday.

Rahm was one of 39 players who had yet to complete their second round on Friday, a group that includes twice major winner Sandy Lyle, who at 65 is in his final Masters and was poised to play his par putt at the closing hole when the horn sounded.

With temperatures around 48 Fahrenheit (8 Celsius) and the rainy and windy conditions expected to persist throughout the day, players will be in for a gruelling session.

The cold weather will do little to help Tiger Woods, who is walking the course on his rebuilt leg and is currently on the two-over-par cutline with seven holes to play.

If Woods makes the cut, he would tie Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters (23).

Amateur Sam Bennett (68) was fortunate to get his full second round in on Friday and was the second lowest player in the clubhouse, four shots back of Koepka, while twice major winner Collin Morikawa (69) was a further shot back.

First-round co-leader Viktor Hovland was one over through his first 10 holes before Friday's play was halted and six shots behind Koepka.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.