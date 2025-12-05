Weatherald gets maiden fifty as Australia race to 130-1

Dec 5 : Jake Weatherald scored his first half-century for Australia as the hosts charged to 130 for one at tea on day two of the second Ashes test on Friday in reply to England's first innings 334.

Opener Weatherald was 59 not out from 56 balls, with number three Marnus Labuschagne on 27 on a hot and steamy afternoon at the Gabba.

Travis Head, opening in place of the injured Usman Khawaja, was dropped on three by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off the bowling of Jofra Archer and went on to make 33 off 43 balls in a largely dreadful session for England's bowlers.

Head, Australia's century-making hero in the first test win in Perth, eventually fell to an innocuous, wobble-seam delivery from Carse, sending a leading edge straight up in the air to be caught at mid-on by Gus Atkinson.

That was as good as it got for England and Carse, who bled 45 runs from his five overs in the session.

With his bowlers being thumped around the ground, Stokes turned to the spin of Will Jacks late in the session but the all-rounder went for nine runs in his one over.

England started day two on 325 for nine and added nine runs before Archer pulled Brendan Doggett to deep backward square where Labuschagne flew for a terrific catch to wrap up the innings.

Tailender Archer contributed 38 to the 70-run partnership with Joe Root, who came off to a huge ovation unbeaten on 138.