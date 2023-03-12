Logo
Sport

Webb inspires Wales to 29-17 Six Nations win in Italy
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 11, 2023 Italy's Federico Ruzza in action REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 11, 2023 Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit in action with Italy's Edoardo Padovani REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 11, 2023 Wales' Josh Adams in action with Italy's Pierre Bruno REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 11, 2023 Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit in action with Italy's Edoardo Padovani REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 11, 2023 Wales' Liam Williams in action with Italy's Paolo Garbisi REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
12 Mar 2023 12:33AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 12:33AM)
ROME : Scrumhalf Rhys Webb produced a superb individual display in his first start for six years to inspire Wales to a 29-17 bonus-point victory over error-strewn Italy in Saturday's Six Nations fixture in Rome.

The win eases the pressure on coach Warren Gatland as Wales seek to avoid their first Six Nations wooden spoon for 20 years.

But for Italy it is a 25th successive home loss in the competition having come into the game with much hope of victory.

Webb set up tries for wing Rio Dyer and number eight Taulupe Faletau, while there was also a solo effort from fullback Liam Williams and a penalty try as Wales move above Italy in the table.

The home side tried to attack with ball in hand at every opportunity and from all positions on the field, but 10 handling errors cost them points. Their two tries came from flanker Sebastian Negri and centre Juan Ignacio Brex.

Source: Reuters

