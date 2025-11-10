Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO ON TARGET AS AL-NASSR STAY PERFECT IN SAUDI ARABIA

Al-Nassr continued their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Neom SC on Saturday that took their streak to eight consecutive wins.

Angelo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix were on target as Al-Nassr moved on to 24 points, three clear of Al-Taawoun, who beat Al-Fateh 5-2.

Al-Hilal, a further point back, picked up a 4-2 win over Al-Najma, who finished the match with nine men.

AUCKLAND BEAT WELLINGTON TO STAY TOP IN A-LEAGUE

Auckland FC maintained their one-point lead in the A-League despite finishing their 2-1 win over fellow New Zealanders Wellington Phoenix with nine players.

Sam Cosgrove gave Auckland a first-minute lead and, after Ifeanyi Eze scored a ninth-minute equaliser, struck again to restore his side's advantage in the 34th minute.

Daniel Hall was dismissed four minutes into the second half for the visitors and team mate Logan Rogerson was sent off with 11 minutes remaining but Auckland held on to claim a win that keeps them clear of Sydney FC, who beat Macarthur FC 2-0.

KASHIMA MOVE STEP CLOSER TO J-LEAGUE TITLE WITH YOKOHAMA WIN

Kashima Antlers notched up a 2-1 win against Yokohama FC on Saturday to remain one point clear of Kashiwa Reysol in Japan with two rounds remaining.

All three goals came in the second half, with Leo Ceara's strike and a header from Kei Chinen giving Kashima a two-goal lead before Boniface Nduka nodded in from close range for Yokohama.

Kashiwa kept pace with a 1-0 win over Nagoya Grampus thanks to a 47th minute own goal by Kennedy Mikuni.

LUDWIGSON GOAL DOWNS SUWON TO EASE ULSAN RELEGATION FEARS

Last season's champions Ulsan HD eased their relegation fears on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Suwon FC to move five points clear of the K League playoff berths.

Gustav Ludwigson scored two minutes into the second half to consolidate Ulsan's hold on third place in the six-team relegation group.

The team finishing in sixth position will drop out of the top flight while those in fourth and fifth will go into playoffs against teams from the second division.