May 4 : Talking points from the week in Asian football:

SECOND-HALF GOALS SEE AL-NASSR STUMBLE IN SAUDI TITLE RACE

Al-Nassr saw their lead in the Saudi Pro League trimmed to five points as Jorge Jesus' side slipped to a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Musab Al-Juwayr and Julian Quinones earned Al-Qadsiah a win that takes them up to fourth while Al-Nassr missed the opportunity to restore their eight-point advantage over second-placed Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal kept the pressure on with a 3-0 win over Al-Hazem and Simone Inzaghi's side have a game in hand over the league leaders as the campaign reaches its climax.

LATE WOOD WINNER TAKES SYDNEY INTO ADELAIDE SEMI SHOWDOWN

Patrick Wood's 80th minute winner earned Sydney FC a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory to move Patrick Kisnorbo's side into the semi-finals of the A-League playoffs on Saturday.

Wood capitalised on an under-hit header by Franco Lino to net against the run of play and take Sydney into a meeting with Adelaide United.

Auckland FC will take on the Newcastle Jets in the other semi-final after securing a 7-6 win on penalties over Melbourne City after the teams shared a 1-1 draw in Auckland.

STOPPAGE TIME GOALS EARN CHENGDU VICTORY OVER SHENHUA IN CSL

Chengdu Rongcheng opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Chinese Super League with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Shanghai Shenhua on Friday as second-placed Chongqing Tonglianglong lost 1-0 to Dalian Yingbo.

Stoppage-time goals from Felipe Silva and Wellington Silva earned John Aloisi's side a victory in Shanghai as Chengdu moved on to 25 points from the opening nine games of the season.

Chongqing lost due to a Luo Jing goal in the first minute of the second half as Dalian pulled level on 18 points with Liu Jianye's side.

FC SEOUL SEE K-LEAGUE LEAD TRIMMED AFTER GIMCHEON DEFEAT

FC Seoul lost 3-2 to Gimcheon Sangmu on Saturday as the K-League leaders saw their advantage at the summit reduced to seven points by defending champions Jeonbuk Motors.

Goals in the 71st and 80th minutes from Park Tae-joon and Kim In-gyun, respectively, earned the army side victory over Kim Gi-dong's squad.

Jeonbuk moved into second with a 2-0 win over Jeju FC that saw them climb over Ulsan HD, who lost 1-0 against Pohang Steelers.

MINAMINO DOUBLE EARNS GAMBA FIVE-GOAL WIN OVER KOBE

Gamba Osaka handed Vissel Kobe a 5-0 thrashing on Saturday to move to within one point of the western conference leaders in the J-League 100 Year Vision tournament.

Harumi Minamino scored twice as Gamba closed in on Kobe, who have played two matches fewer due to their involvement in the Asian Champions League Elite.

The Kashima Antlers remain on top in the eastern conference following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win that saw Toru Oniki's side earn two points against Machida Zelvia.