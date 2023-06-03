Logo
Wehrlein wins first of two Jakarta Formula E races
FILE PHOTO: Jul 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Porsche Team driver Pascal Wehrlein (94) during qualifying in the New York City E-Prix racing event at Brooklyn Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

03 Jun 2023 08:54PM
Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two all-electric Formula E races in Jakarta on Saturday to revive his title ambitions.

The German's third win of the season left him two points behind Envision Racing's New Zealander Nick Cassidy at the top of the championship after 10 of 16 races.

Cassidy has 128 points, Wehrlein 126 and Britain's Jake Dennis 114.

"The last couple of races we were not where we wanted to be, hadn't scored the points we wanted, and qualifying was an issue for us," said Wehrlein. "Today with P3 (third) we qualified in the best position so far this season."

Avalanche Andretti's Dennis finished second with Maserati's Maximilian Guenther third after starting on pole position.

DS Penske team mates Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne were fourth and fifth with Maserati's Edoardo Mortara sixth.

Source: Reuters

