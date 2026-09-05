Weight of history in Soweto fuels Springboks' desire to win

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 : South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said there was a significance to the Springboks facing New Zealand on Saturday at the cavernous Soccer City in the sprawling Johannesburg township of Soweto, a place deeply rooted in the country’s history.

The teams clash in the third test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour with the four-match series level at 1-1 and one more to come in Baltimore in the United States on September 12.

That final match will have more of an exhibition feel to it and, for both sides, to win the South Africa leg of the tour 2-1 would in many ways mean ‘job done’, whatever happens in Baltimore.

Some 87,500 tickets have gone on sale at Soccer City for the clash in Soweto, an area synonymous with the struggle against apartheid and more of a traditional football hot-bed with the country’s two most supported clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, like a religion for locals.

"So many things that happened in Soweto helped shape the South Africa we have today," Kolisi told reporters. "So many heroes have come from there and a lot of the football history of this country is from Soweto, so we know how special that is.

"We’re not going to act like it’s not a special ground in a significant area. All of that gives us more to play for. We are also thankful for the people who came from there and fought for people like me to be sitting here today.

"They fought for the freedom we have now and never got to experience it, and giving our best tomorrow is part of us saying thank you. Hopefully we can do that with a win and change the history between the two teams here."

It will be the third time that the Springboks have faced the All Blacks in Soweto and they lost both previous matches, 29-22 in 2010 and 32-16 in 2012.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the series, while we are well aware of what their motivation is," Kolisi said."We also want to protect what we stand for as South Africans."