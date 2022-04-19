Logo
Weir, Choi, Ogilvy and Villegas named Presidents Cup assistants
FILE PHOTO: Nov 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Mike Weir reacts after making his putt during the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Jun 3, 2021; Dublin, Ohio, USA; K.J. Choi hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament golf tourney. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Geoff Ogilvy tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Jul 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Camilo Villegas hits his approach shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Scottish Open - Gullane GC, Gullane, Scotland, Britain - July 14, 2018 South Africa's Trevor Immelman in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
19 Apr 2022 10:23PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 10:23PM)
International team captain Trevor Immelman on Tuesday has named Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his four assistants for the Presidents Cup showdown against the United States at Quail Hollow in September.

For Weir, Choi and Ogilvy, the Sept. 22-25 Presidents Cup in North Carolina will mark their third stint as assistants while Villegas will make his first appearance as an assistant.

Canada's Weir served as assistant to Nick Price in 2017 and Ernie Els in 2019 and competed in five Presidents Cups where the former Masters champion went 13-9-2.

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Choi, who first served as a captain's assistant when the Presidents Cup made its debut in his homeland of South Korea in 2015, has competed in the event three times and owns a 6-8 overall record.

Former U.S. Open champion Ogilvy was first selected as an assistant in 2017 after the Australian had appeared on three International teams and amassed a 7-6-1 record.

Villegas has made one Presidents Cup appearance, having competed in the 2009 event at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and the four-time PGA Tour winner is the only Colombian player to compete in the biennial showdown.

"Bringing in Camilo as my fourth assistant captain feels like the absolute perfect way to round out my selections," Immelman said in a news release.

"For the International team, developing a well-rounded team is imperative. When I look at the representation among countries, languages and cultures, my ultimate goal is to blend them as cohesively as possible, and Camilo will help us do just that."

The Presidents Cup pits a 12-man team from the United States against international players from outside Europe. The United States have dominated the competition winning on 11 of the 13 occasions it has been held, including each of the last eight.

Source: Reuters

