Weir: Internationals not rolling over after nightmare Presidents Cup start

Canadian Mike Weir's International Team endured a nightmare start to the Presidents Cup on Thursday but the former Masters champion insisted his squad still believe they have time to turn things around and end the Americans' dominant run.

The U.S., who entered the week as a prohibitive favorite to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup, swept the opening day fourballs session at Royal Montreal Golf Club 5-0, leaving many to wonder what, if anything, Weir's team needs to change.

"Well, it's certainly not the team unity and the team spirit. Our guys are still very positive," Weir told reporters.

"Look, reality is it wasn't a great day, but it's like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You're down, but there's a long way to go. Still significant sessions left."

The perfect start marked the fifth time in Presidents Cup history that a team swept a round, and the first time since the Americans did it in the third round of the 2007 edition which was also at Royal Montreal.

Weir's 12-man team cannot afford a similar result during Friday's foursome matches when the U.S., a dominant group with five of the top 10 players in the world, will be eager to move closer to the 15-1/2 points needed to retain the trophy.

But Weir is not about to panic and, apart from the results, is encouraged by the energy his players showed in matches that were mostly all within reach down the stretch.

"It didn't go our way today, but the guys are positive. I saw a lot of great things," said Weir. "The U.S. team played fantastic today. Doesn't mean we're not going to do that tomorrow. The energy is good in our room."

One plan for the International team is an all-Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Presidents Cup debutant Mackenzie Hughes, which could help spark what has otherwise been a rather docile home crowd.

"We hope that creates spark, but it's been a pair in my mind talked amongst us for a long time," Weir said.

"Not only are they good friends, but a lot of things show that it's a great pair, too. It wasn't like a knee-jerk reaction decision to what happened today or anything."