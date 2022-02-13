Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby

Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 13, 2022 Manchester City's Caroline Weir celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 13, 2022 Manchester City's Caroline Weir celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
13 Feb 2022 11:59PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 12:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League to keep alive their slender title hopes on Sunday.

Weir, on as a substitute, looked up and chipped United's England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 metres in the 81st minute to finally reward City's domination of the derby.

It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home Super League games against them since City were promoted.

City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork.

Victory put City fifth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind third-placed United.

Tottenham can move above United if they win at bottom side Birmingham City later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us