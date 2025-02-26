Logo
Welbeck comes off bench to fire Brighton winner against Bournemouth
Sport

Welbeck comes off bench to fire Brighton winner against Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 25, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their second goal past AFC Bournemouth's Kepa Arrizabalaga REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 25, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba in action with AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Diego Gomez REUTERS/Tony O Brien
26 Feb 2025 05:41AM
BRIGHTON, England : Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck made an instant impact off the bench by scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Welbeck had only been on the field two minutes when he ran on to Georginio Rutter's through ball and placed his shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga and in off the post in the 75th minute.

Joao Pedro gave Brighton the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after being brought down by Arrizabalaga but Bournemouth, who could have gone into the top four with a win, levelled just past the hour with a superb curling effort from Justin Kluivert.

Brighton's fourth win in a row in all competitions lifted them to eighth with 43 points from 27 games and firmly in the hunt for a European place.

Bournemouth's third defeat in four league games left them in seventh place, above Brighton on goal difference.

Source: Reuters
