Welbeck comes off bench to fire Brighton winner against Bournemouth

BRIGHTON, England : Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck made an instant impact off the bench by scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Welbeck had only been on the field two minutes when he ran on to Georginio Rutter's through ball and placed his shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga and in off the post in the 75th minute.

Joao Pedro gave Brighton the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after being brought down by Arrizabalaga but Bournemouth, who could have gone into the top four with a win, levelled just past the hour with a superb curling effort from Justin Kluivert.

Brighton's fourth win in a row in all competitions lifted them to eighth with 43 points from 27 games and firmly in the hunt for a European place.

Bournemouth's third defeat in four league games left them in seventh place, above Brighton on goal difference.