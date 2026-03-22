Welbeck dents Liverpool's Champions League hopes in Brighton, Everton thrash Chelsea 3-0

BRIGHTON, England, March 21 : Liverpool's push for a Champions League place took another hit as Danny Welbeck struck in each half to give Brighton & Hove Albion a deserved 2-1 Premier League win on Saturday, the reigning champions' 10th league defeat of a faltering season.

Everton kept alive their European hopes with a commanding 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea to hand the visitors a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, while Fulham came back from a goal down to beat struggling Burnley 3-1.

Brentford could manage only a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in a missed opportunity to boost their chances of European football next season.

At the Amex Stadium, Liverpool remained fifth on 49 points with just one point from their last three league games in another flat display that was worsened by an early injury to Hugo Ekitike.

Welbeck scored both goals for Brighton, who are 10th on 43 points. He headed them in front after 14 minutes when Diego Gomez steered a deep cross back across goal before Milos Kerkez levelled following a Lewis Dunk error.

Welbeck restored the lead with a VAR‑checked tap‑in shortly after halftime, his 12th league goal of the season.

"Disappointed," Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo told TNT Sports. "We wanted to win which is important in the situation we are in but it didn't go that way, so it's a difficult afternoon.

"We have to fight to win (the last) seven games."

Beto struck twice to help Everton climb to eighth in the standings on 46 points while Chelsea remained in sixth spot on 48.

The Portuguese striker opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, latching on to a pinpoint pass from James Garner before completing his double just after the hour, slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Iliman Ndiaye sealed the victory with a sublime effort 14 minutes from time, curling into the top corner to give Everton their biggest win over Chelsea since 1987 and secure back-to-back home victories for the first time at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"Today was a must-win game for us," Beto told Sky Sports. "Since we came out of the hotel the fans were shouting. They knew. They were feeling like we need to win this game, so we did a great performance, three goals, clean sheet. We are happy."

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said his team's poor run was "not a lack of effort".

"I don’t see anyone throwing the towel in," he told Sky. "The lads are trying but it’s not good enough of where we want to be."

At Craven Cottage, Fulham's victory put them ninth in the table on 44 points, while struggling Burnley are nine points from safety in 19th.

Zian Flemming put Burnley ahead on the hour but the hosts hit back with two goals in six minutes as teenager Josh King pounced on a Martin Dubravka error before Harry Wilson curled in his 10th league goal of the season.

Raul Jimenez added a late penalty after Josh Laurent was sent off.

Brentford, who are seventh on 46 points, squandered the chance to gain ground on Liverpool and Chelsea above them in a dreary game lacking any attacking quality. Leeds are four points above the drop zone in 15th.