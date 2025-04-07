We'll fight to the end, says Simeone after Atletico snap winless run

Coach Diego Simeone said Atletico Madrid will fight on until the bitter end for the LaLiga title even though they have lost ground on leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid after scooping only one of nine available points in their last three games in March.

Third-placed Atletico snapped their three-game winless run on Sunday after Pablo Barrios' last-gasp goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Sevilla. The result moved them up to 60 points in the standings.

During their recent dismal run, Atletico were also eliminated from the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Sunday's victory kept alive their slim hopes of claiming the LaLiga title after Barca and Real both dropped points on Saturday. Simeone's side now trail Barca by seven points while Real, beaten 2-1 by Valencia, are three points ahead.

"I keep insisting that we have to think about ourselves, keep growing, keep improving, keep growing. Is it going to be difficult? Of course! Are we going to struggle? Sure! But we're going to keep insisting, trying, fighting to the end because that who we are," Simeone told a press conference.

"Barrios' goal confirms that the work we are doing is good. The boys keep insisting and keep going for it and going for it and again and again...

"It was an important victory because of everything we went through the last few weeks... (Sevilla) scored early but we were able to recover and, after (Julian Alvarez) equaliser we played good football and had a few chances until a very nice goal in the final minute, a goal that gave us great joy because we never stopped insisting, never surrender."

They will next host last-placed Valladolid.