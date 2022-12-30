Logo
We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
Sport

We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele

We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends a news conference on an exhibition about his life called "The Marks of the King", which is being held in conjunction with celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Brazil's World Cup victory, at the National Museum in Brasilia, Brazil, June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Roberto Jayme
We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
The Maracana stadium is seen illuminated with golden lights in honour of Brazilian soccer legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
Fans of Brazilian soccer legend Pele gather as they mourn his death, in Santos, Brazil, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
Fans hold hands during a vigil in front of the Albert Einstein Hospital where Brazilian football legend Pele is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
We'll never forget him: Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
Fans of Brazilian soccer legend Pele embrace as they mourn his death, in Santos, Brazil, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
30 Dec 2022 08:09PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 08:31PM)
SAO PAULO/SANTOS, Brazil : Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer legend Pele, who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year.

Outside Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

"I'll never forget him, the Brazilian king of soccer," said 67-year-old Antonio da Paz. "He provided us with joy even in our saddest times."

Pele's death has unified Brazil, a country starkly divided by a bruising presidential election. Outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Sunday, declared three days of mourning.

Monuments have been lit up to honour him, including Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue and Sao Paulo's NeoQuimica Arena, where the opening match of the 2014 World Cup was played.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele's given name - died on Thursday at 3:27 p.m. local time (18:27 GMT) "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition," the hospital said in a statement.

Pele's wake will take place on Monday, only after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the center of the field at the stadium of Santos, his hometown club.

The next day, a procession carrying his coffin will pass through the streets of the coastal city of Santos, ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

 

 

Source: Reuters

