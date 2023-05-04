Werder without Bundesliga top scorer Fuellkrug against Bayern

BERLIN : Werder Bremen will be missing injured Bundesliga top striker Niklas Fuellkrug when they host leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday, coach Ole Werner said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Fuellkrug, who earned a surprise Germany call-up for last year's World Cup, leads the league scorers' list with 16 goals this season but has been out for some weeks with calf muscle problems.

"Fuellkrug has been ruled out," Werner told a press conference. "We tried to get him fit for the games in the past weeks. "We will now carefully build him up for our game against RB Leipzig (next week)."

Fuellkrug also missed the previous three league matches.

Werder have 35 points, seven above the relegation playoff spot with four matches remaining. Bayern lead the title race with a one-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.