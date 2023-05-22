Logo
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City's Kyle Walker reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling REUTERS/Carl Recine
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, Kalvin Phillips, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker line up to defend a free kick Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Chelsea's Raheem Sterling in action with Manchester City's Kyle Walker Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
We're not finished yet says Walker, as Man City set sights on treble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after winning the Premier League REUTERS/Carl Recine
22 May 2023 01:51AM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's captain for the day, Kyle Walker, said his team mates will enjoy a couple of glasses of champagne to celebrate a third successive Premier League title but thoughts would very quickly turn to securing the treble.

Sunday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea was played out in a party atmosphere after Arsenal's defeat 24 hours earlier at Nottingham Forest handed City the title.

City manager Pep Guardiola left the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne on the bench but it made no difference as City clamed 12 league wins in a row.

Five league titles in six seasons represents almost total domination, but City's players now have their eyes on sporting immortality by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

Should they do that they would match United's unique Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble of the 1998-99 campaign.

"We still have a big couple of weeks before we can take our foot off the gas," Walker told Sky Sports as thousands of City fans celebrated on the Etihad Stadium pitch.

"Rest assured we are not finished. We have the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and then the Champions League. We will celebrate tonight and then move on to try and create history.

"The treble would be fantastic but there is a lot of football to be played."

United's treble-winning captain Roy Keane said it was difficult to compare the current City side with the United one he played in under Alex Ferguson.

"I would like to think we would have competed against Manchester City," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"They are a brilliant team. They have great pride in their defending, a great goalkeeper (Ederson). They are on the verge of greatness and we will see in the next couple of weeks."

Source: Reuters

