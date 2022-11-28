We're not there yet, Dalic says after Croatia beat Canada

DOHA : Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was delighted to see his side hit some of their best form at times in their 4-1 World Cup Group F win over Canada, but he says there is still work to do in the last game against Belgium if they are to progress.

After a dull scoreless draw with Morocco in their opening game, the Croatians roared back from the concession of an early goal to win 4-1 and though a draw with Belgium will get them to the last 16, Dalic said his side will be going for the win.

"We made a small step here, but we are far from our ultimate goal...we must not accept the option of having only one point at the end the match with Belgium," he told a news conference. "We should not be carried away by euphoria."

The 56-year-old coach gave credit to Canada, who took a shock lead after just 68 seconds when Alphonso Davies scored their first goal at a men's World Cup finals to take the lead.

"We played an extraordinary Canada, they were full of energy. They scored a goal in the first minutes that gave them more energy and power, but we managed to stabilize ourselves," Dalic said.

Two goals from Andrej Kramaric plus one each from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer blew away the last of the Canadian resistance, wiping out any chance they had of qualifying and moving Croatia to the top of the group.

In their path stand Belgium in the final group game, a team that has not impressed yet but that is still brimming with talent. ​

"This is a World Cup, there are no easy games. It will be a difficult game, Belgium need a win but we will also aim for a win," Dalic said.