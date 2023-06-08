Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final

West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Fiorentina v West Ham United - Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - June 7, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their second goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Fiorentina v West Ham United - Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - June 7, 2023 West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Fiorentina v West Ham United - Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - June 7, 2023 West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League Final REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Fiorentina v West Ham United - Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - June 7, 2023 West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/David W Cerny
West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League final
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Fiorentina v West Ham United - Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - June 7, 2023 West Ham United players and fans celebrate after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
08 Jun 2023 05:16AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2023 05:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE: Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute as West Ham United secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday (Jun 7) to clinch a first major European trophy in over half a century.

The match at Prague's Eden Arena looked like it was heading to extra time when Lucas Paqueta slipped a ball through to Bowen who outpaced the defenders and fired home past a sprawling Fiorentina keeper.

West Ham took the lead in the 62nd minute when Said Benrahma converted a penalty after a VAR review confirmed a handball by the Italian side's captain Cristiano Biraghi, who had earlier received medical attention after being struck on the head by a plastic cup thrown from the stands.

Fiorentina immediately stepped up the pace and were rewarded five minutes later when Giacomo Bonaventura controlled the ball with two defenders on him and sent an angled shot past the West Ham keeper.

Both sides struggled to create much in a nervy opening half with Fiorentina controlling possession but lacking a cutting edge in the final third, while West Ham had long spells without the ball after Declan Rice curled a shot wide in the early stages.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.