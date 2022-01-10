Logo
West Ham boss Moyes tips Bowen for England call-up
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 9, 2022 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

10 Jan 2022 02:59AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 02:57AM)
West Ham United manager David Moyes backed Jarrod Bowen to receive a call-up to the England team after the midfielder scored in Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Leeds United.

West Ham advanced to the fourth round after Manuel Lanzini scored the opener in the first half and Bowen wrapped up the win with a goal in the final minute of stoppage-time.

Bowen, 25, has been a stand-out performer for West Ham this season with six goals and 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions.

"If he keeps playing at the level he's playing at he's going to get closer," Moyes told reporters. "The competition is so strong in that position, but if you've got wide players who score goals and make assists he's got a chance.

"Hopefully he'll keep that pressure on (England coach) Gareth Southgate. As a manager, you enjoy the thought of helping someone become an international.

"We'll keep pushing Jarrod, keep trying to get him scoring and improve his game - and hopefully get him an England cap."

West Ham are fifth in the Premier League on 34 points after 20 matches, one point outside the top four. They host Norwich City in Wednesday's league game.

They will visit minor league Kidderminster Harriers in the next round of the FA Cup.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

