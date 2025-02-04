West Ham director to leave club after Potter brings in his own head of recruitment

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is leaving the London side after new manager Graham Potter brought his own head of recruitment, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Potter took charge of West Ham last month when he replaced Julen Lopetegui and the former Chelsea manager brought Kyle Macaulay on board having worked with him since 2012 when they were at Swedish side Ostersund.

Macaulay also worked with Potter at Swansea City as a recruitment analyst before being promoted to head of recruitment. He then worked with Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea as head of scouting.

"Tim has been instrumental in our recruitment efforts. With the arrival of our new head coach Graham Potter, who has brought in his own head of recruitment, it is time for Tim to pursue new opportunities," the club said.

"We would like to thank Tim for his dedication and hard work and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Steidten had brought Lopetegui on board to replace David Moyes and oversaw the London club's transfer business as they spent over 120 million pounds on new signings to build a competitive team ahead of the season.

However, Lopetegui struggled to make an impact and the Spaniard was sacked when the club were 14th after 20 matches, suffering heavy losses prior to his departure.