West Ham edge Fulham in manager Potter's first league game in charge

LONDON : West Ham United rode their luck to beat London rivals Fulham 3-2 in new manager Graham Potter's first Premier League match in charge on Tuesday.

Goals by Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek in the space of two minutes stunned the visitors who had dominated the first half.

Alex Iwobi reduced the deficit shortly after the interval but a terrible mistake by visiting keeper Bernd Leno gifted West Ham a third goal scored by Lucas Paqueta.

Iwobi again reduced the deficit with his second of the evening and Fulham laid siege to the West Ham goal in the closing stages but the hosts hung on.

Victory lifted West Ham up two places to 12th with 26 points while Fulham's first defeat in nine Premier League games left them in ninth spot with 30.