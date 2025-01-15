Logo
Sport

West Ham edge Fulham in manager Potter's first league game in charge
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Fulham - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Fulham - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action with Fulham's Alex Iwobi and Antonee Robinson REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Fulham - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 West Ham United manager Graham Potter celebrates after the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien
15 Jan 2025 05:38AM
LONDON : West Ham United rode their luck to beat London rivals Fulham 3-2 in new manager Graham Potter's first Premier League match in charge on Tuesday.

Goals by Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek in the space of two minutes stunned the visitors who had dominated the first half.

Alex Iwobi reduced the deficit shortly after the interval but a terrible mistake by visiting keeper Bernd Leno gifted West Ham a third goal scored by Lucas Paqueta.

Iwobi again reduced the deficit with his second of the evening and Fulham laid siege to the West Ham goal in the closing stages but the hosts hung on.

Victory lifted West Ham up two places to 12th with 26 points while Fulham's first defeat in nine Premier League games left them in ninth spot with 30.

Source: Reuters

