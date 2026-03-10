West Ham into FA Cup quarter-finals with shootout win over Brentford

LONDON, March 9 : West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos struck the winning spot kick as his side beat Brentford 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Monday after a 2-2 draw in normal time to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They will host Leeds United on the weekend of April 4-5.

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen gave the home side the lead in the 19th minute but Brentford equalised nine minutes later when a header from defender Nathan Collins brushed off the midriff of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago and drifted into the net.

Bowen put West Ham ahead once more with a penalty in the 34th only for Brentford to equalise again after Crysencio Summerville conceded a penalty in the 84th minute and Thiago fired home from the spot to send the game into extra time.

With the fifth round tie level at 2-2 after the extra period it went to penalties and Brentford came undone with a disastrous second spot kick as Dango Outtara chipped the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham were perfect from the spot with Mavropanos the hero as he rounded off the evening by rattling home the winning penalty to send his side through to the last eight.