West Ham into FA Cup quarter-finals with shootout win over Brentford
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2026 West Ham United's Ezra Mayers and Tomas Soucek celebrate winning the penalty shootout Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2026 West Ham United's Alphonse Areola celebrate with Konstantinos Mavropanos and Soungoutou Magassa after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2026 West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos in action with Brentford's Michael Kayode Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2026 West Ham United's Alphonse Areola in action as Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter scores a penalty during the penalty shootout Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2026 Brentford's Nathan Collins reacts with teammates during the penalty shootout Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
10 Mar 2026 06:42AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2026 06:50AM)
LONDON, March 9 : West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos struck the winning spot kick as his side beat Brentford 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Monday after a 2-2 draw in normal time to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They will host Leeds United on the weekend of April 4-5. 

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen gave the home side the lead in the 19th minute but Brentford equalised nine minutes later when a header from defender Nathan Collins brushed off the midriff of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago and drifted into the net.

Bowen put West Ham ahead once more with a penalty in the 34th only for Brentford to equalise again after Crysencio Summerville conceded a penalty in the 84th minute and Thiago fired home from the spot to send the game into extra time. 

With the fifth round tie level at 2-2 after the extra period it went to penalties and Brentford came undone with a disastrous second spot kick as Dango Outtara chipped the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham were perfect from the spot with Mavropanos the hero as he rounded off the evening by rattling home the winning penalty to send his side through to the last eight. 

Source: Reuters
