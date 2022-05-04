Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Ham fans attacked ahead of Europa League semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Ham fans attacked ahead of Europa League semi-final

West Ham fans attacked ahead of Europa League semi-final

Soccer Football - Europa League - West Ham United Training - Rush Green, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 West Ham United's Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

04 May 2022 08:50PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT, Germany : A group of West Ham United fans were attacked and one was taken to hospital with slight injuries on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, German police said.

Police said in a statement that two vans stopped outside a pub where West Ham fans had gathered in the early hours of Wednesday.

A group of 15-20 people, who witnesses said were Eintracht supporters based on their face coverings, got out of the vans, entered the pub and attacked the group of British fans, injuring one of them slightly, police added.

They then got back into the vehicles and left the scene. Police said they were unable to locate the vans, with one of them having a local number plate.

"The injured guest, a 34-year-old man from Britain, was taken to hospital for medical treatment," Frankfurt police said in a statement.

Tensions are high ahead of the return leg after Eintracht won the first leg in England 2-1, with both teams bidding to reach their first European final in more than 40 years.

German reporters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, said they were attacked by West Ham supporters during the first leg.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us