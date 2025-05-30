West Ham fined for homophobic chanting during Chelsea game

West Ham United have been handed a fine of 120,000 pounds ($161,700) for homophobic chanting by their fans during their 2-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea on February 3, the Football Association said on Friday.

An independent Regulatory Commission has also imposed an action plan on West Ham, the FA said.

"It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation," the FA said in a statement.

The club admitted the charge of misconduct, in relation to abusive, offensive, discriminatory, homophobic chanting by supporters.

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory, abusive and insulting behaviour, and those identified will, in addition to any criminal charges they face, be issued with club bans," the East London club said.

West Ham finished 14th with 43 points in the Premier League.

($1 = 0.7421 pounds)