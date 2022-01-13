Logo
West Ham up to fourth as Bowen double sinks Norwich
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with Norwich City's Christos Tzolis. (Photo: REUTERS/Tony Obrien)
West Ham up to fourth as Bowen double sinks Norwich
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Tony Obrien)
13 Jan 2022 05:54AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 06:20AM)
LONDON: West Ham United reclaimed their place in the Premier League's top four as they beat bottom club Norwich City 2-0 on Wednesday with in-form Jarrod Bowen scoring both goals.

Bowen, touted for an England call-up by West Ham manager David Moyes, had one effort ruled out in the first half but was not to be denied as he headed home in the 42nd minute.

It was a familiar story for Norwich who played some attractive football and threatened an equaliser in the second half with Adam Idah denied by a great save from Lukasz Fabianski.

But Bowen wrapped up a third successive league victory for West Ham in the 83rd minute, converting past Tim Krul from a superb delivery by substitute Arthur Masuaku, the goal originally being ruled offside but allowed after a VAR check.

West Ham moved above Arsenal into the Champions League qualification places with 37 points from 21 games. Arsenal, who have a match in hand, are two points behind.

Source: Reuters

