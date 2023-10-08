West Ham grab late draw with Newcastle after Isak double

LONDON : West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday when Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak's quick-fire double.

Tomas Soucek had given West Ham an early lead before Isak scored twice in five minutes in the second half.

But just as Newcastle looked to have sealed the three points, substitute Kudus scored his first league goal to earn his side a draw.

West Ham are seventh in the table with 14 points from eight games, one point above Newcastle in eighth.

West Ham scored in the eighth minute when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the left back to find Soucek for a simple tap-in to an empty net.

But Newcastle were better in the second half and after Dan Burn had a header saved by Alphonse Areola, Isak beat him following a set-piece when the ball fell at the feet of the Swedish striker near the six-yard box.

Newcastle turned the game around with a second in quick succession when Kieran Trippier found space and expertly crossed the ball with a first-time effort straight into the path of Isak, who finished from close range.

Isak nearly completed his hat-trick when he went through on goal and rounded the keeper, but his shot from a tight angle came off the post before it was turned away for a corner by Nayef Aguerd who was scrambling back to cover.

David Moyes threw on Kudus for Soucek and with time running out, the Ghana midfielder delivered when he got on the end of Vladimir Coufal's pass and fired in a low shot from the edge of the box.